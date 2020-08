At the end of the day, nothing will affect your shower experience as much as the shower head itself. A popular trend in bathrooms these days is adding additional heads. This can range from one extra head so two can shower at the same time, to showers that have as many as eight to 10 heads up and down the wall so your whole body gets a powerful water massage. Rain shower heads are also popular and rely more on the rain-like experience than a powerful jet spray. Keep in mind when you're picking out your head how much water it pumps out per minute.

