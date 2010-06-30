5 Ways to Maximize Bathroom Storage Space

There is a better, more private way to store your essentials. Comstock/ Thinkstock

For many of us, the bathroom is an inner sanctum that sees a lot of action over the course of a day. It's also the repository of the essential stuff that keeps us clean, dewy fresh and coiffed to perfection.

If your bathroom is groaning under the weight of more potions, appliances and perfumes than your shelf space can accommodate, it's time to take action. Intimate spaces don't have to be space challenged. If that charming pedestal sink wiped out all your useful storage, or your vanity isn't large enough to conceal the telltale signs of your quest for the best moisturizer on the planet, there are ways to make the most of what you've got -- spacewise, anyway.