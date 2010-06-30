Home & Garden
5 Ways to Maximize Bathroom Storage Space

by Sara Elliott
Skinny Shelving

Think of skinny shelving as a tower of power. These super-narrow shelves spread up rather than out. For a bathroom, they're an ideal fit for bottles, tubes and other small items. Because the shelves can be as little as 8 inches from side to side and stack five to 10 shelves high, they're a good size to fit between a commode and vanity or a commode and tub. They can also add height and a focal point to your room. Want to conceal a few of your necessary items? Place them in narrow decorative baskets before shelving them.

If you have lots of personal care appliances, stow them in an over-the-door shoe bag. You'll get those electrical cords up and out of the way and make use of the dead space behind the open bathroom door.

