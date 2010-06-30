5 Ways to Maximize Bathroom Storage Space

Even a pedestal sink can be used for storage with these wire shelves. iStockphoto.com

It's amazing how many different types of shelves and utility containers are specifically designed to fit the existing landscape of your bathroom. From shelves that straddle the commode to wire racks that fit over your showerhead, these small bathroom must-haves make life easier by adding task-specific storage where you need it. They don't have to look cheesy, either. With the addition of decorative items, like folded mini-towels and woven baskets, you can have style and storage, too. Need more options? Check the housewares aisle of your local home improvement store. You may be able to add shelving to the doors on your vanity or even replace your medicine cabinet with a deeper or taller unit.