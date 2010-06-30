5 Ways to Maximize Bathroom Storage Space

No place for those fresh towels? Try a decorative wicker basket. Jupiterimages/liquidlibrary/ Thinkstock

When bathroom space is at a premium, you can always take the direct approach and keep your personal items on countertops and on standard wall shelves. To ensure privacy, conceal your necessary items in wooden, wicker or wire containers. Most craft and home improvement stores carry reasonably priced boxes, baskets, bags and hampers designed for open shelving applications. The only taxing part will be choosing storage containers that are a good match for your personal grooming inventory.