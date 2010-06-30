5 Ways to Maximize Bathroom Storage Space

You can't always buy a solution to the problem of finding enough storage space. Keeping bathroom clutter to a minimum, corralling like items so you know where they are when you need them and getting rid of what you don't use are all part of an efficient bathroom storage strategy. Rotating seasonal items to another room can be a space-saver, too. After all, when there's snow on the windowsill, do you really need four bottles of sunscreen in your medicine cabinet?

Taking a quarterly bathroom inventory can help you get rid of expired prescriptions, crusty lipsticks, dull razors and all the other by-products of an active and stylish lifestyle. Just think of all the space you'll free up for other things.

Advertisement

Did You Know? If you plan on making a private call while you're in the bathroom, get a good grip on your cellphone. According to Bathroom Facts, every year around seven million Americans accidentally drop their cellphones in the toilet.

Related Articles

Sources

Bathroom Facts. "Bathroom Facts." Undated. 6/15/10.http://www.randomfacts.org/bathroom-facts-328/

Better Homes and Gardens. "22 Bathroom Storage Ideas. Undated 6/12/10."http://www.bhg.com/home-improvement/storage/bathroom/bathroom-storage-ideas/

Hennen, Leah. "Create Utility in Small Rooms." Undated. 3/14/10.http://www.hgtv.com/decorating/create-utility-in-small-spaces/index.html

Home Depot. "Decorating 1-2-3." Meredith Books. 2000

Kitchen Bath Ideas. "Maximizing Bathroom Storage Space." Undated. 6/12/10.http://www.kitchenbathideas.com/plan/bathroom/design/maximizing-storage-space/

My Great Home. "Storage Solutions For Your Home." Undated. 6/12/10.http://www.mygreathome.com/indoors/organization/storage.htm

Petrowski, Elaine Martin. "How to Design Small Baths So They Feel Roomier." Undated. 6/15/10.http://www.thisoldhouse.com/toh/article/0,,337003,00.html#

Walton, Stewart and Sally Walton. "The Complete Home Decorator." Anness Publishing Ltd. 1997

Wolf, Buck. "The End of Quiet Bathroom Time." ABC News. 6/14/01. 6/14/10http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/WolfFiles/story?id=93103&page=1