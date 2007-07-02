This easy-to-clean bathroom is tiled from floor to ceiling, including a unique tiled tub and decorative tile mural.See more pictures of bathroom decorating.

It may be the smallest room in the house, but the impact of wonderful bathroom decor can be enormous. Inch for inch, simply no other home improvement yields more convenience and personal pampering. Are you dreaming of a lavish master bath? A safe, fun bath to be shared by your teen and toddler? An accessible, pretty bath for your mom? A powder room you can be proud of? Start your planning right here. Browse these articles for savvy questions to ask, innovative products to choose, and beautiful designs to inspire you. From clever facelifts that knock off decades to a totally new bathroom where none was before, you'll see a world of fresh designs you can adapt to create the new bath you've been waiting for.

A Guide to Bathroom Design

Designing a bathroom entails more than selecting paint color and fittings. Whether you're building a new bathroom or remodeling an existing one, learn how to hire contractors, decide upon the most functional layout for fixtures, and incorporate adequate lighting and ventilation. Even on a budget, you can construct the bathroom of your dreams.

Decorating a BathroomThere are an infinite number of materials with which to decorate your bathroom. From fixtures and fittings to countertops and cabinets, you can make a statement with your bathroom decor. Find out how to create a bathroom using the most modern amenities and how to select the perfect tub or towel hook to complete your design plan.

