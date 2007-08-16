Bathroom Design Ideas

This traditionally elegant bath is awash in romance.

Unabashed romanticism reigns in this peach-toned bathroom design. The room has a basic placement of fixtures, a penchant for the grand gesture, and a preference for a flattering color -- such as peach -- anchored by sophisticated taupe and rich brown neutrals.

A refined opulence is achieved with peach silk on the windows, peach marble on the floor, and a lovely substantial vanity and mirror embellished with faux finishing in subtle peach-and-taupe tones.

Coordinating faux-finished cabinets, along with pleated sheers and peach silk balloon shades in the windows, complete the romantic ambiance.

Whatever "romantic" style means to you, you can create it even in the smallest space. Don't be afraid of an over-the-top idea, either very dramatic or sweetly whimsical: The mood makes for a room that goes beyond the everyday. And that's the essence of romantic style.

