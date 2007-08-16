Bathroom Design Ideas

This glamorous modern bathroom has all the creature comforts, and then some.

If you're in the market for a really fabulous, totally modern bathroom design, this one offers great inspiration. But it also exhibits the intelligent use of design concepts that can work just as well in a smaller room.

A circular skylight echoes the line of the curved shower wall, balancing the array of square and rectangular volumes elsewhere in the space.

Advertisement

A massive built-in marble vanity inset with a pair of squared-off sink bowls creates an austere and handsome design. The very modern horizontal line of the space is enhanced by the row of beveled-glass, mirrored vanity cabinets that hang above.

A built-in banquette seat, comfortably upholstered in moisture-resistant fabric the color of the walls, utilizes the classic roll pillows popular since ancient Roman times. Built-in lighted wall niches are architecturally striking as well as practical for storage and display.

This bath is obviously large, but even a small space will look bigger if you keep the vanity, walls, and flooring in the same light tones and smooth textures.

If marble or solid-surfacing materials are outside the realm of your budget, there are plenty of good-looking laminates in pale, creamy tones to choose from.

Frameless mirrors are proven winners in creating a more spacious, brighter atmosphere; here, a row of mirrored medicine cabinets offers storage as well as dazzle. You may not have room for this many cabinets, but try a triptych (three-section) mirrored cabinet on one wall with the same model on the opposite or adjacent wall, and see how the space opens up.

Modern design doesn't necessarily need to have an urban look and feel. For a spectacular bath that highlights the best of the great outdoors, see the next page.