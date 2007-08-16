Bathroom Design Ideas

Natural colors define the tone of this bathroom.

In a rustic environment, the modern-style emphasis on texture over ornamentation is right at home in this bathroom design.

This vacation house near a pond in New England is a fine example. It enjoys a richly understated design that pays homage to both the beauty of nature and the modern aesthetic.

Its master bath is completely open to the master bedroom, creating a spacious retreat. High, clerestory windows and a central skylight admit an abundance of natural light while preserving the owners' privacy.

The design achieves an interesting mix of textures with the smooth-grained maple used for the bath's cabinets and the knotty cedar used for the upper walls and tray ceiling that frames the skylight.

The fine-grained maple cabinets and knotty cedar walls, along with the deep-tone, tiles create a symphony of natural colors and textures in this masterful bathroom. The artfully positioned skylight puts the tub area in a natural spotlight.

It's the room's tiles, however, that really make this space special. Large in size, their ombré tones of deep green, teal, umber, gold, and purple-gray look even richer thanks to their subtly textured, slightly lustrous surface.

The slate-textured tiles have a subtle sheen in a rich array of earth tones to create natural drama in this bath. A roomy whirlpool tub shares a partition wall with the shower, keeping the overall space uncluttered and letting the beautiful tones of the tile take center stage.

The simple design and use of natural colors in this bathroom keeps it spare yet luxurious.