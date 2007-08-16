Bathroom Design Ideas

Natural stonework transforms this bath into an opulent, cavernous retreat.

Contemporary bathroom design can be as cutting-edge or as soothing as you'd like. In this remarkable space, it's both.

This master bath pays decorating homage to nature with a mix of bamboo, marble, limestone, and wood. The judicious use of glass and iron further enhances the timeless, rustic dignity of the space.

Limestone stars here, both in the small, painstakingly chiseled 1×3-inch tiles on the wall and in the large crosscut tiles that face the tub.

Underfoot, pebble stone floors in the shower and bamboo strip flooring in the rest of the space add to the quiet richness of this sophisticated bath. Tub and shower walls are covered in tempered glass and a neutral, 12×12-inch Peruvian stone in the same shades as the shower floor.

" " Marble vanities add a sense of ancient elegance to this bath.

On the practical side, the custom-height, extra-tall vanities flank a chest-on-chest-style pine cabinet for holding bath supplies. His and her vanities made out of centuries-old carved Carrera marble sit under a wall of clerestory windows. Supported by black iron bases, the vanities are 39 inches high.

As if all the natural beauty indoors weren't enough, large tempered-glass windows in the tub and shower area open onto a small porch overlooking the mountains.

