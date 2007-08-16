Bathroom Design Ideas

This bath's focal point is a French country armoire that helps relieve the monochromatic color scheme.

If you like the look of transitional bathroom design, create it easily with lots of white. Sleek modern fixtures can look at home with curvy traditional cabinetry if you choose them in white and pale neutral tones.

In the baths shown here, white predominates, cloaking all with a clean yet very romantic aura. The only other tones in the room are undemanding neutrals: the tan of a wicker basket; the soft brown of a weathered wood armoire; the deeper, lustrous brown of wood strip flooring.

The great things about this concept are that white paint is easy to come by at all price points and white tiles and fixtures are typically less expensive than colored or decorated tiles (although white fittings may cost more than chrome ones).

Best of all, the unity provided by white somehow makes everything go together, regardless of how disparate their origins or styles may be. Chic and peaceful, white is right.

Having vintage pieces in your bathroom doesn't mean that you're bound to a monochromatic design with accents. You can be as creative as you want with a transitional bathroom design. Continue on to the next page for an example of artistic transitional style.