Bathroom Design Ideas

A modern, minimalist aesthetic mixed with rustic materials gives this transitional bathroom design a unique feeling.

A 10×11-foot bath isn't small by most standards, but it's not vast, either. To create an arresting bathroom design statement in a less-than-lavish footprint, this room uses a minimalist approach with just a few quality elements thoughtfully deployed.

If you like the look of minimalist chic, this bath features ideas you can use to your advantage -- even if you're working with a typical 5×7-foot bath.

Painted poplar walls, a tub surround of slab slate, and a vanity of salvaged antique chestnut wood give this bath a look of refined rusticity. Rustic but luxuri­ous materials, mostly slate slabs and antique chestnut wood planks, offer subtle colors and textures that enhance this bath's quiet atmosphere.

If your budget won't go quite that far, painted walls, large slate tiles, and distressed oak (or another wood with a pronounced grain) can be used for a similar effect if the workmanship is good.

Even more important than surfacing materials are the practical comforts this room provides: an extra-deep soaking tub, double sinks and medicine chests, and separate glass-enclosed compartments for the toilet and shower.

The key to any transitional design is to achieve a balance between traditional and contemporary features. Continue to the next page to find an inspired bathroom that may give you ideas on how to achieve this balance.