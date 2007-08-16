Bathroom Design Ideas

Neutral tones, patterned, take on depth and richness.

This masterful master bathroom design indulges its owner's love affair with strong geometric patterns. A riot of stripes, triangles, and related shapes are combined and repeated in a dizzying array that creates the optical illusion of physical dimension on a flat plane and movement in an architectural space.

The handsome vanity with its distinctive crown is a fitting companion to the world-class floor. The meticulous decorative tile work that makes this bath's floor such a standout appears on a smaller scale in the shower.

The overall effect is not jarring, however, just tremendously energizing. The design, while fearless, stays within the bounds of comfort thanks to a soothing color scheme of neutrals: gold, brown, taupe-gray, white, and black.

This strategy makes sense regardless of how opulent your bath plan may be. Of course, it doesn't hurt if you can manage a floor made of no less than five different kinds of marble, a show-stopping shower stall, and a vanity as handsome and dramatic as a piece of drawing room furniture.

" " The striped pattern in the tub surround is repeated in the towels and accents.

But even if you can't quite muster these extraordinary elements, you can still aim for a winning look of restrained richness and focused energy.

Whatever design you choose for your bathroom, whether it's traditional, contemporary, or transitional, be sure your expectations are in line with what's possible, given the scope of the work and your budget. The ideas in this article should help you put your dreams in perspective.

