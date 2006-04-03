How to Design a Linen Closet

Add some drawers, too, for some hidden storage. Your guests don't need to see everything! Photos.com/ Thinkstock

The needs of a linen closet evolve over time, so it's wise to use a shelving system that can be moved around to accommodate changing needs. Adjustable shelves should be placed a minimum of 10 to 12 inches apart to allow for airflow above a stack. It's best if the linen closet is located in a cool, dry place, but if it's inside your bathroom, ventilated wire shelves are a good choice to keep humidity at bay.

With all of the organizing gadgets on the market today, there are lots of add-ons to help create more space within your shelving. Baskets that mount under the shelves are great for containing smaller items that are hard to stack, like washcloths. And shelf dividers help keep stacks looking neat and orderly and keeping like items together for maximum organization. But as we all know, it's one thing to get it looking neat, but it's quite another to keep it that way. Make it a mess-proof operation by labeling shelves. That way family members and guests can help themselves.