Replacing your faucets and knobs gives you the opportunity to spend as much or as little as you want – you can choose techie statement pieces that cost a bundle, or get a basic model that’s just a sleeker shape or more modern finish than what you have now. Either way, it’s a small change that you’ll notice every time you start the shower or wash your hands. Installing slim towel bars, colorful knobs on your vanity cabinet, or a new toilet paper roll holder will also make your room look more modern and more cohesive.

Advertisement