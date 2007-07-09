Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Faux Painting Bedroom
No one can promise that a beautiful vista overhead will make getting up in the morning any easier. But, certainly, it couldn't hurt.
The owners of this bedroom wake to a mural composed of swirling clouds and bright blue sky every day. The showstopping ceiling has transformed their average-size retreat into a unique room with a magical quality all its own.
The iron bed may be contemporary in flavor, but the haven's palette of colors and the sensuous display of fabrics -- from gathered bedskirt to draperies -- lend a decidedly old-world feeling.
Adding to the grandeur, oversize, hand-painted European chests of drawers cleverly fill in as nightstands, while a heap of comfy pillows and several soft-to-the-touch throws increase tactile interest and warmth. A decoratively painted armoire and cabinet also subtly heighten the mood. And an Oriental rug, laid atop the wall-to-wall carpet, injects color and more texture at the room's heart.
