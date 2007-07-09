Bedroom Decorating Ideas

©Miki and Sonja Imagine waking up to this beautiful faux-painted ceiling each morning.

No one can promise that a beautiful vista overhead will make getting up in the morning any easier. But, certainly, it couldn't hurt.

The owners of this bedroom wake to a mural composed of swirling clouds and bright blue sky every day. The showstopping ceiling has transformed their average-size retreat into a unique room with a magical quality all its own.

Advertisement

The iron bed may be contemporary in flavor, but the haven's palette of colors and the sensuous display of fabrics -- from gathered bedskirt to draperies -- lend a decidedly old-world feeling.

" " Miki and Sonja The bed-skirt and the bed's fetching canopy are rendered in matching fabric for unity.

Adding to the grandeur, oversize, hand-painted European chests of drawers cleverly fill in as nightstands, while a heap of comfy pillows and several soft-to-the-touch throws increase tactile interest and warmth. A decoratively painted armoire and cabinet also subtly heighten the mood. And an Oriental rug, laid atop the wall-to-wall carpet, injects color and more texture at the room's heart.

There are many more ways to decorate your bedroom without completely remodeling it. Add a touch of European flair to your bedroom décor with the decorating ideas in the next section.

To get more decorating ideas as well as tips and information on decorating your home, visit: