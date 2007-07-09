Bedroom Decorating Ideas

©Ruder Finn, Inc., Thomasville Furniture Fanciful fish adorn the walls, pillows, and dresser in this bedroom.

Choosing a theme is often a productive way to launch a decorating project. Here, for instance, the focus is fish. Look how they swim not only across the dresser but also on the walls and the pillows.

" " ©Ruder Finn, Inc., Thomasville Furniture Try using a stencil to paint designs on your furniture.

Not overly masculine, though, this room is a great catch for either gender. The rustic stone walls and leaded windows invoke thoughts of romantic stone cottages hidden in the country. Against the cool gray, the sunny bedcovering is an island of warmth, a place you might gladly snuggle all day. The woven rattan chair is also a smart foil for the rugged architecture.

And notice how the floor is cozied up with not just one carpet, but a creative layering of two diverse rugs. Bring in a large mirror in an interesting folk art frame to increase the light and a bouquet of fresh, smell-delicious flowers, and it's a timeless, feel-good getaway.

Most of us want our bedroom to be a relaxing retreat. Try incorporating the decorating ideas in the next section for a warm, casual bedroom setting.

