How to Buy the Best Trundle Bed

Many trundle beds come without a mattress, so you'll have to purchase one separately. Since a trundle bed is slightly smaller than the parent, or upper, bed and needs to fit underneath, its mattress is smaller and thinner, too — sometimes a mere 5 inches (13 centimeters) thick. This may be plenty comfy if the bed is for small kids or one-night sleepovers. But if adult guests regularly will be sleeping in the bed, look for a mattress that's at least 8 or 10 inches (20 or 25 centimeters) thick, assuming the bed frame has the room. You'll have lots of choices for mattress construction, including memory foam, latex foam, pillow-top, antimicrobial and more.

While a large part of a trundle bed's comfort depends upon the mattress, most beds are considered more comfortable for guests than air mattresses, sleeping pads or couches.

Assembly May Be Required

Many trundle beds need to be assembled before use. While many can be put together easily and in less than 30 minutes, that's not always the case. Trundle bed frames with drawers, for example, may be more difficult to construct. If you're not handy, you can always pay someone to assemble the bed for you (like the retailer or a handyman), but make sure you know the situation ahead of time.

Humidity Concerns

If you live in a humid climate, a trundle bed is probably not a great choice for extra sleeping space. Since the trundle bed is tucked under the parent bed the majority of the time, there is little ventilation for the mattress. This may cause bacteria to grow on it.

Trundle Pop-ups

If you often host couples or plan to use your trundle bed for elderly guests, consider a pop-up trundle. These beds can be raised to the same height as the parent bed, making them a great option for married guests and those who may find it difficult to get up from a bed close to the floor.

Ready to start your trundle bed search? Here are some brands and selections that are considered among the best on the market today.

