Are your closet doors getting in your way? If you have sliding doors that let you access only half your closet at once, six-panel doors that open up too far into your room, or accordion doors that never stay on their hinges, then you’re making your life harder before you even get a look at your clothes. Consider hanging sliding doors that move out to the sides, along your wall, instead of on top of each other, so you can see all your clothes at once. You can also take the doors off entirely for maximum access (although a closet without doors means you can never hide a mess).

Advertisement