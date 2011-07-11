How to Choose Speakers for a Bedroom

There are so many different types of speakers on the market today, it can get really confusing. There are a number of things to consider before you purchase speakers. In the store, listen to your favorite music through the various speakers on sale. Does the music sound better from a root mean square (RMS) speaker or a peak power speaker? Do you want the speakers to be free-standing or built-in? Remember to measure the bedroom you're buying speakers for before you go to the store, to ensure that the speakers you buy will have the capacity to suit the room [source: Ray]. Here's a list of the most common types of speakers that are available, so that you can decide what suits you best.

Floor-standing speakers These speakers provide excellent sound quality. They come in various shapes and sizes, so you can choose speakers that will blend in with your bedroom furniture and décor.

Bookshelf speakers These speakers are made to fit on a shelf or cabinet and come in many different sizes. They can also be mounted on wall brackets, if you have no bookshelves in your bedroom [source: JBL ].

Custom flat-panel TV speakers Some people like turning their TV into a home theater. Adding flat-panel TV speakers to your TV allows you to have theater sound in the comfort of your own home. These speakers are mounted on the wall, and can be attached directly to your TV, making them the perfect choice for a not-so-large bedroom. They're modern and made of high quality material, combining style with very powerful sound [source: Williams Boston Acoustics ].