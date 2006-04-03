How to Design a Seasonal Closet

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Not everyone has the luxury of a coat closet or other spare closet. This is often the case in older homes that are remodeled into apartments or condominiums. The next best option is to install a closet rod, permanent or portable, where you can. Scads of hanging racks are available, in every conceivable size and shape. These racks can fit in any nook or cranny in your home, turning it into a "spare closet" for seasonal storage. You can protect your garments from dust by enclosing them in a vinyl bag with a zippered front. An extra level of protection can be added by adapting the closet rod to include mothproofing.

There is one remaining alternative for storing seasonal clothes. If your only choice is a box, invest in an assortment of quilted, vinyl cases with zippers. Protect the clothing that will be stored in a box. Fold and pack the clothes carefully encasing them in protective fabric or tissue paper. If your inventory of seasonal belongings is large, place only a specific category (such as sweaters) in each box. The boxes won't need adhesive labels to identify the contents if you use color-coded boxes.

A variation on the box idea that has some distinct advantages is the under-the-bed storage system. This method keeps your clothing inside, where it won't be exposed to extreme heat and cold or various creatures. And you'll never heft another heavy box again, carrying it from the bedroom to the shed or attic and back. Simply roll the drawer out from underneath your bed and remove the cover.

When it comes to storing winter clothes during the summer and summer clothes during the winter, the seasonal closet is the way to go. It just takes some organization and planning.

