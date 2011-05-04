How to Make a Duvet Cover

Making a duvet cover is a great beginning sewer's project because it's simple and straightforward. It's also practical because it will keep your comforter from getting stained, so you won't have to wash it as often.

Your duvet cover should be no larger than the dimensions of the comforter you're making it for. An ideal size is 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5 centimeters) smaller than your comforter. This will ensure your comforter will fit snugly, will look fluffy and won't shift around inside the cover [source: Plumeria Bay].

To make a duvet cover you'll need:

Two flat sheets, each 2 inches (5 centimeters) longer and 2 inches (5 centimeters) wider than the dimensions you want the finished cover to be. The sheets can have the same pattern or one can be patterned and the other a solid matching color. You can even use two coordinating patterns. You can use sheets of any material.

Thread that matches the sheets

Sewing machine (or needle if you plan to sew it by hand)

Pins

Velcro

Here's what to do:

Lay the two sheets on top of each other, with the right sides facing in. Pin the sheets together along three sides (two long sides and one short side). Three sides of the duvet cover will be sewn closed. One side will be left open so you can put your comforter inside. Sew a straight line along each of the three sides you pinned, about an inch (2.5 centimeters) in from each edge. Turn the duvet cover right side-out. Sew on the Velcro [source: marthastewart ].

You can use snaps, buttons or a zipper instead of Velcro, if you wish.