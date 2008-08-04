Would you pay $64,950 for a bed?

The Magniflex Platinum mattress sets cost up to $90,000 for the mattress and foundation. Photo Courtesy of Magniflex

For people looking to shell out more than a couple of grand on a bed, different companies offer a range of models along a sliding scale of prices. Magniflex of Italy is one available luxury brand; Hollandia of Israel is another.

Magniflex's priciest mattress sets are part of their Platinum Collection, and they not only surpass the price of their Gold Collection mattress sets (which feature 22-karat gold thread woven into the cover), they also top the Vividus in price. If you want to snuggle up on a Magniflex Platinum queen-size mattress, you'll be spending a whopping $75,000 [source: Sarreal]. Looking for something a little larger? For the king-size platinum, you'll need to shell out a record-breaking $90,000. These custom-designed, eco-friendly, weight-sensing memory foam mattresses are said to have design features which regulate temperature and beat away bugs, critters, odors and even stress. Want a matching ergonomic Platinum pillow? That'll be another two grand.

" " The ELITE SAFE-T bed by Hollandia International not only delivers a great night's sleep, it can also spare you from ever getting popcorn butter and candy wrappers stuck on the bottom of your shoes at the movies again. Photo Courtesy of Hollandia International

Althought Hollandia's wares are a little bit cheaper than those of its competitors, it's not exactly slouching off either. For $35,000 you can purchase their Elite king-size bed, part of their Platinum-Luxe Advanced Sleep Systems Series [source: Ponto]. Don't think you're getting just a really fancy mattress in this deal though. You'll also be taking home a retractable HDTV flat screen TV and a surround sound home theatre system -- complete with a DVD/CD changer and an iPod docking station. And for a small additional fee -- if you had any money left over after buying this extravagant entertainment-enabled bed -- you can stash that spare cash right inside a safe installed beneath the mattress.

If you want to continue drooling over luxury products you'll probably never be able to afford, take a look at the links below.

Has reading all about beds and mattresses made you a little sleepy? If you live in certain select cities, you're in luck. Just tell your boss you're taking your lunch break, and go hit up the local nap center. There you can recharge your batteries and be back at work feeling refreshed in no time. One of these establishments, a wellness center called Yelo located on West 57th Street in New York City, offers state-of-the-art power naps, reflexology massages and other relaxing therapeutic techniques.

