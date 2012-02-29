Home & Garden
Spring Decorating Refresh: Tweens' Rooms

By: Emilie Sennebogen

Choose bright colors for your tween's redo; pastels can come off as too young.
Spring is a season of rebirth, and it's likely that your tween is full of cabin fever and could use a little spring cheer to freshen up her room. Your tween probably has some opinions on what she wants her room to look like, so while you may not want to give her carte blanche, you should definitely let her in on the creative concept. Her tween years are a time when she'll probably start to spend more time in her room, so she should really have some input on its look and a feel. All in all, she probably wants to have a room that feels like a haven.

If you've already done the update from kid's décor to a room more reminiscent of the young lady she is becoming, then you're probably set to just switch out a few accessories. But if she still has themed wallpaper or a princess bedspread, it may be time for more of an overhaul. Start by taking a look at furnishings. Her clothes are getting bigger and more plentiful, so she's probably largely outgrown the little dresser with the little drawers. If you don't have the budget to replace her bedroom furniture, you can at least throw a fresh coat of paint on it. Now's a great time to opt for a more sophisticated and neutral palette on the walls, floors and furniture, which will allow you to easily mix in seasonal color.

Ideas for a Spring Decorating Refresh in Your Tween's Room

Even if you don't have much of a budget for seasonal decorating, there are some easy and fun things you can do to brighten up your tween's space. A fresh coat of paint in a brighter or lighter hue will instantly change a space in a way that your tween will appreciate, and paint is the cheapest way to make a big impact on a room. Accessories are another way to add some spring touches without a total makeover. Swap out the cold weather down comforter and duvet with a brightly colored antique quilt. Change out pillow shams or throw pillows on the bed with those in a spring color palette, and stash the neutral winter rugs in favor of bright floral or striped patterns. Lime green and hot pink are a great spring palette for girls, while royal blues and bold oranges are better choices for tween boys.

Handmade objects will bring a personal touch into your tween's room. Window treatments made from colorful aprons hung on cup hooks are a unique touch that adds some spring flair. Find cheap artwork on Etsy to hang in inexpensive frames, or better yet, hang some of your tween's own handiworks.

Removable decals are a great way to transform walls, or for something more permanent, paint a colorful graphic in an area where it becomes an artsy focal point. When it's time for a change, just paint over it. Fresh flowers are a great way to bring life into a room, but a weekly flower habit can get expensive, and allergies are also a consideration. Instead, cover foam balls in pretty silk or hand-make fabric flowers for a spring touch that lasts through the season. Hang them from the ceiling or arrange them in a bowl on the dresser.

