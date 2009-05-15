Tween Boy's Room Ideas

Sports seem like the go-to theme for tween boys. Whether it's soccer, basketball or anything else played with a ball and on a field, sports attract hoards of tween fans. There are plenty of bed-in-bag options that offer affordable sets of sports- and sports league-themed bedding. If your tween son is an amateur collector or has amassed some athletic trophies and memorabilia, provide a display area in the bedroom. Hat racks installed on the wall can also make for a handy showcase. When choosing a palette for the bedroom, perhaps copy your tween son's favorite team's colors. Just be sure to keep enough neutral items in the room to balance brightly colored sports accessories.