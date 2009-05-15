Tween Boy's Room Ideas

The tween years are a common time for boys to get into music. Whether he just started collecting albums or actually picked up a guitar or pair of drumsticks himself, you can design a bedroom around your tween son's music obsession. Chances are, he'll continue listening to music throughout his teen years as well, which means the dècor you pick out might suit him for a while.

For the musician tweens, plan the bedroom around his practice space. Grab a deep-toned area rug to create a cohesive area in the room for his music gear. A beanbag or lounge-style chair would also work well for seating. Consider adding a rack on the wall to store any straps, guitars and music-based video game controls. Instead of just hanging band posters, maybe tack up a series of vinyl records in a slick pattern.