Tween Boy's Room Ideas

The tween years are a common time for boys to get into music. Whether he just started collecting albums or actually picked up a guitar or pair of drumsticks himself, you can design a bedroom around your tween son's music obsession. Chances are, he'll continue listening to music throughout his teen years as well, which means the d├Ęcor you pick out might suit him for a while.

For the musician tweens, plan the bedroom around his practice space. Grab a deep-toned area rug to create a cohesive area in the room for his music gear. A beanbag or lounge-style chair would also work well for seating. Consider adding a rack on the wall to store any straps, guitars and music-based video game controls. Instead of just hanging band posters, maybe tack up a series of vinyl records in a slick pattern.