Tween Boy's Room Ideas

Some tween boys are itching for independence before they've even gotten close to obtaining their driver's license. To grant your tween son a little taste of adult life, why not give his revamped bedroom a collegiate ambiance?

Loft bedding not only has a dormitory feel, but also opens up more floor space, where you can put a desk or lounge area. Hang a large bulletin board or whiteboard on the wall for messages and reminders, just like dorm rooms. Is there an alma mater he has his heart set on? Build the color scheme from that school's colors and logo.