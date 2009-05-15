Tween Boy's Room Ideas

Getting the most life out of a tween's bedroom dècor sometimes means toning down on the personality you inject into the design. The classic preppy boy's bedroom style will likely outlast one developed around an 11-year-old's love of hockey, for instance. Sticking to fairly neutral shades provides your tween son a blank canvas to create his own bedroom environment.

Consider striped, solid or checked bedding in deeper blues, greens and reds. If you're planning to go basic in the rest of the room, don't be afraid to mix up patterns in the comforter, sheets and pillows for an eye-catching splash. Wood paneling for the desk and cabinetry will complement the prep-school vibe. From there, your tween son can accessorize as he sees fit.