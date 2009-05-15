Tween Girl's Room Ideas

Goodbye, Barbie. Later, My Little Pony. It's time to revamp your tween girl's room into a hipper, more adolescent-friendly haven. 200363053-004

Goodbye, Barbie. Later, My Little Pony. It's time to revamp your tween girl's room into a hipper, more adolescent-friendly haven.

Advertisement

Many tween girls are image-conscious and starting to wear makeup, paying attention to clothing fashions and keeping up with what's cool in general. Kids' stuff is definitely out. When they come home after a long day at school or have friends over, tween girls want to feel comfortable in their rooms -- not like they walked into a child's playroom. Since tween trends can change as fast as popular boy bands, here are five cool room ideas that can take daughters from tween through teen.