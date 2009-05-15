Tween Girl's Room Ideas

Polka dots, stripes and geometric shapes are fun, classic accents for a tween girl's room. Jazzing up a bedroom with patterns, rather than overly trendy movie-themed dècor will look fresh and up-to-date much longer.

Don't worry about trying to match up colors and patterns. Funky contrasts are in! A polka-dotted comforter can complement a striped area rug, for instance. Depending on your daughter's preference, go bold with the colors. Punchy pinks, oranges and greens are cheerful and inviting for tweens. For wall coverings, think twice about using permanent wallpaper. Circle-shaped decals and stickers in a rainbow of shades allow your daughter to add a personal -- and temporary -- touch to her walls.