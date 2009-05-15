Tween Girl's Room Ideas

Something Old, Something New

Retro styles can liven up a tween bedroom, especially when combined with a few modern pieces for a sleek contrast.

Colorwise, retro reds, greens and powder blues work well with splashes of white. Bedroom furniture with an antique effect can make a tween feel instantly grown up. Iron poster beds, French country frames and accent wall mirrors look sophisticated. For a more Breakfast at Tiffany's motif, toss down an animal-print rug and add a vintage luggage set in the corner for a chic storage space.

Instead of a CD player, your retro tween queen might prefer a kitschy record player or radio. Framed vintage prints and movie posters can also tie the room together.