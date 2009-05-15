Home & Garden
Tween Girl's Room Ideas

by Cristen Conger
2

Rock Star

If your tween can't live through a single day without catching an episode of Hannah Montana or listening to her Jonas Brothers album, a rock star-themed room might hit the right note. Steer clear of purchasing celebrity-specific items, since tween entertainment trends change frequently. Instead, capitalize on that rock 'n' roll (or pop or hip-hop) vibe your tween daughter digs.

Perhaps decorate with Hannah Montana colors, which are fuchsia, lavender and gold. Then, let your daughter express her own inner pop star. A mounted guitar, star-shaped wall decals or rock-star silhouettes could give the walls some rhythm. Funky star-patterned or animal-print bedding would also spice up the sleeping quarters. A bright, shaggy area rug for the floor can provide a fun accent -- and a soft spot to sit and strum away on her guitar.

