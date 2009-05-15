Tween Room Ideas for Under $100

You'd be surprised at how much a rug or carpet can change the style of a room. Although it may seem like a minimal step, finding a neat rug for your tween's room can give it a new point of interest. Go for hip, bold patterns, such as rainbow stripes or mod polka dots. Shaggy textures give rugs a retro ambiance and provide another comfy space for lounging around. Tween girls may especially be drawn to animal-print carpets that match solid-colored bedding.

You can also use funky rugs to pull together parts of the bedroom in updated ways. Create a lounge area with a cozy shag rug and a floor lamp. Or use one to tie together an inviting study space.