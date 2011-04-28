10 Amazing Game Room Ideas

Remember the days when people played outside and cooked inside? Well, things have changed over the last decade. Now, enterprising families are moving the kitchen chores outdoors and honoring play time with a room of its own. It's not all that surprising. Since more and more of us are exercising to video games and using big, rolling balls to buff our backsides, it's no wonder we want a wall or two between us and a gawking, chuckling world.
A game room can be fun central for lots of activities if you plan it right, and these ideas will help you elevate your play while (hopefully) improving your form -- whatever your game of choice happens to be.
