We all know that white is the typical color for a ceiling, but there's no decorating rule that says it has to be. Painting the ceiling two shades lighter than the wall color can help smaller rooms feel more airy and spacious. But if the room is already cavernous and you want to give it more of a cozy feel, choose a darker color to give the illusion of bringing the ceiling down.

Did You Know? White is a popular ceiling color because it reflects light evenly, which helps a room seem more spacious.