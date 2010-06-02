Top 10 Design Myths

Decorate a room you love and you want to spend time in. Jean-Yves Bruel/Photographer's Choice/ Getty Images

There are guidelines to a successful decorating scheme, but there are no hard and fast rules. You want your home to accommodate how you and your family live, as well as give visitors a sense of who you are and what you like. The one guideline you should keep in mind is to decorate within the parameters of the existing architecture of your home. A modern decorating scheme will seem out of place in a craftsman bungalow.

