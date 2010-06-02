Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

Top 10 Design Myths

by Emilie Sennebogen
1

There are Rules to Decorating

Decorate a room you love and you want to spend time in.
Decorate a room you love and you want to spend time in.
Jean-Yves Bruel/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images

There are guidelines to a successful decorating scheme, but there are no hard and fast rules. You want your home to accommodate how you and your family live, as well as give visitors a sense of who you are and what you like. The one guideline you should keep in mind is to decorate within the parameters of the existing architecture of your home. A modern decorating scheme will seem out of place in a craftsman bungalow.

Related Articles

Sources

  • "5 Tips for Fooling the Eye and Making a Room Look Bigger." Freshome.com, 2010. http://freshome.com/2007/05/29/5-tips-for-fooling-the-eye-and-making-a-room-look-bigger/
  • Connors, Jill. "How to Choose the Right Colors for Your Rooms." Thisoldhouse.com, 2010. http://www.thisoldhouse.com/toh/article/0,,1125002,00.html
  • McRae, Shelly. "Decorating Myths that Lead to Bad Design." Hubpages.com, 2010. http://hubpages.com/hub/decoratingmythsthatleadtobaddesign
  • "Should My Ceilings and Walls Be Painted the Same Color?" doityourself.com, 2010. http://www.doityourself.com/stry/ceilingwallcolor
  • "Ten Top Interior Design Myths Dispelled - Dos and Don'ts For Successful Interior Decorating." Handyamerican.com, 2010. http://www.handyamerican.com/articles-myths-interior-decorating.asp
  • Vaknin, Batsheva. "Furniture Placement Secrets." Pioneerthinking.com, 2010. http://www.pioneerthinking.com/bv_placement.html
  • "What is an "Antique"? Refinishwizard.com, 2010.http://www.refinishwizard.com/what_is_an_antique_definition.html
  • "Where Does The Expression "Flying By The Seat Of Your Pants" Come From?" blurtit.com, 2010.http://www.blurtit.com/q463361.html

UP NEXT

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

Milk paint is the super inexpensive and easy to both make and use. HowStuffWorks looks at this trendy paint alternative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement