Top 10 Hammerless Renovations

Deteriorated and discolored caulk can look awful. When the water-repellent seal is broken, it can also lead to water damage and mold growth behind your walls. Recaulking kitchen or bathroom fixtures can be almost as easy as squeezing a tube of toothpaste. All you need is a tube of caulk and a caulking gun. The manual applicator gun has a simple trigger in the handle that makes it super simple to lay an even bead of caulk around your toilet or along your shower enclosure.

After you have the necessary supplies, remove the old caulk completely. This may sound a little easier than it actually is. The process will require scraping and some scrubbing. The new caulk won't adhere unless the old stuff is completely gone. If you don't mind using a little elbow grease, updating the caulk around your fixtures is a quick renovation that will make a world of difference in the appearance of your bathroom.

