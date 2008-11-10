Top 10 Must-have Home Accessories

A flexible organizing system can make all the difference in how your closet looks. ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

­Does anyone ever have enough storage space in their homes? As people accumulate more and more belongings, they're forever looking for ways to store them. The need for storage has helped develop the concept of storage as design element, where the systems not only keep our belongings organized, but do so in an attractive way. This is done through furniture and containers cleverly designed to maximize both form and function.

Closet organizers are one of the most widely used systems, with countless setups available including shelving, drawers and units designed to hold everything from scarves to snow boots. These storage systems are typically expanded and modified easily so that homeowners can update them as their needs change, or to accommodate that 25th pair of shoes.

Modular garage units are popular as well and allow total flexibility for those who want to organize their tools once and for all. These units consist of wall-hung panels with a selection of hooks and shelving that can be arranged to meet the homeowner's needs.