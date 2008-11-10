Top 10 Must-have Home Accessories

While you may not have an original Picasso hanging on your walls, art can be a focal point of an entire room. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/ Getty Images

­From paintings to sculptures to kids' crayon drawings, art is one of the most common and most versatile home accessories. No matter what your tastes or decorating scheme are, you can find or create a piece of art that fits your home's look.

Going for a modern décor? Consider a metal wall-hung sculpture or a bold colorful painting. If your home is more traditional, consider porcelain or ceramic sculpture or a classic landscape. Reprints of classical works are always popular, as are religious pieces like the Christian cross, the Star of David, or Buddha figurines made of jade or rosewood.

One of the best things about art is that it's possible to find items that are truly one of a kind, and will make your home décor unique.

The use of art in home décor dates back to prehistoric times, when ancient man created cave paintings that served as both decoration and communication. Hundreds of these cave paintings still exist today, and serve as popular tourist destinations, especially in France and Spain.

It can be argued that home décor at its most basic form is a type of art. The careful selection of colors, paints, fabrics, flooring and furniture is artful in itself. It takes a skilled eye to match these materials and decorate a home successfully.