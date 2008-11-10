Top 10 Must-have Home Accessories

It’s the offbeat and unusual accessories like these that give your home personality. Photo courtesy of Bambi Turner

­Almost everyone has one of these. That quirky object or collection that people just don't quite understand, but which makes your home feel like it belongs to you. Whether it's that kitty-cat clock on the wall with the wagging tail, or your collection of superhero figurines, your home just wouldn't feel like home without these items.

One popular collection found in many homes is music, either in the form of CDs or classic vinyl records. Equally popular are movie collections. Visitors are often drawn to these collections and can't help but browse to see how your taste in music or movies reflects the you that they know, or are getting to know better, as well as how it compares to their own.

These collections can complement your home décor in other ways too. People who collect art, rugs or other decorative items often showcase them in plain site in their homes. Just as we hang posters of celebrities on our walls as teens, we continue to decorate our homes with our current favorites.