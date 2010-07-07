10 Plants for Small Spaces

Outdoor gardeners with small lots love the year-round beauty of dwarf conifers, as they add structure and texture to any garden. You can find dwarf conifers in shades of green, blue, yellow and even in variegated shades. Depending on the species, a conifer can take on several different shapes -- upright, mounding or pyramidal. These miniature replicas of larger plants won't get any taller than 1 to 6 feet (0.3 to 1.8 meters) over a 10-year period.

Dwarf conifers generally require full sunlight, well-drained garden soil and minimal maintenance. They make beautiful anchors for seasonal color plantings of bulbs, perennials and annuals. Best of all, you'll be able to enjoy the color added by their evergreen foliage year round [source: Myers].