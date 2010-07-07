10 Plants for Small Spaces

African violets are perfect for bare countertops. ©i Stockphoto.com /Luministes

African violets, with their tiny, velvety blooms and furry deep green leaves, are the perfect decorative plant for a windowsill or kitchen counter. They love sunshine and their blooms can last for weeks. Inexpensive and widely available, you can find African violets in shades of purple, pink, blue and white.

African violets enjoy the same indoor temperatures that people do -- just keep the temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit (21.1 to 23.8 degrees Celsius) during the day and drop it slightly at night. African violets should be watered with warm water when the topsoil feels dry. Be careful not to get water on the leaves or they will spot. Some African violet lovers have found the easiest way to water is to fill the saucers underneath the pot so water gets absorbed from the bottom [source: Susan Ward].

