10 Plants for Small Spaces

Weeping Norway spruce trees make great low-maintenance additions to any small garden. iStockphoto.com /gmnicholas

Unusual and exquisite, the weeping Norway spruce is a great focal point for small outdoor gardens, especially in a rock garden or sharing the spotlight with a water feature. Its rich evergreen needles can repel hungry deer, while its cones attract birds to the garden. This conifer grows outward instead of upward, and can be 1 to 3 feet tall (30 to 91 centimeters) and 10 to 15 feet (3 to 4.5 meters) wide. Your spruce can also be staked vertically to reach at least 6 feet (1.82 meters) tall.

Weeping Norway spruce trees thrive in full sunlight, but they'll also perform well in partial shade. Very low maintenance trees, these conifers need only light watering and an occasional trim to look their best.