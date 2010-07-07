10 Plants for Small Spaces

It takes work to make a braided ficus tree look this good. iStockphoto.com /katgraphicslv

Unusual and attractive, a braided ficus tree makes a striking addition to your indoor décor. This attractive indoor plant is part tree and part vine, and its branches must be braided at the greenhouse or by the plant's owner to attain the intertwined look. Braided ficus trees are easy to maintain indoors and will enjoy time outside during the warmer months in more temperate climates. But this tropical plant doesn't like cold temperatures, and tends to drop its leaves if placed in a cool location.

Be careful not to overwater: Let the soil dry out about an inch between watering. Choose the perfect space for your braided ficus tree carefully: This plant is a bit of a homebody, and if you move it around from place to place, it might shed its leaves.