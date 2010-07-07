10 Plants for Small Spaces

Versatile and easy to care for, Chinese evergreen have been grown for centuries. Today, they're available in many beautiful varieties of green and white.

Chinese evergreen is a great choice for beginning gardeners because it requires low light and minimal maintenance. For the healthiest plants, allow the soil to dry thoroughly between watering and avoid temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7.2 degrees Celsius).

These plants usually stay between 6 and 8 inches wide (15.2 to 20.3 centimeters) and between 18 inches and 3 feet tall (45.7 to 91.4 centimeters), so they are a great way to add a touch of living color to a corner.