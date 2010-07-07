10 Plants for Small Spaces

Orchids make an elegant and sophisticated addition to any indoor space. iStockphoto.com /Luministes

Elegant and intriguing, orchids add a touch of sophistication to any indoor space. In Victorian times, orchids were very rare and expensive, and were reserved for royal or aristocratic families. Today, they are one of the most popular plants, with approximately 30,000 species to choose from. Orchids can be monopodial, with a single stem that grows upward, or a sympodial plant that sends out new branches from its base. Once the branch reaches a certain height, it will stop growing.

If you choose one of these exotic plants to brighten your indoor space, find out what kind of sunlight your species enjoys most and position it accordingly. Most orchids thrive at room temperature; they also love areas with high humidity. Avoid overwatering your orchid, as the roots enjoy air as well as water. Some will even thrive outdoors in warm, humid climates.

Keeping your orchid happy can be very rewarding, as many orchid collectors -- who started with a single flowering plant and now have dozens of varieties -- can attest.