10 Plants for Small Spaces

The ponytail palm -- also known as the bottle palm or elephant foot tree -- is a member of the agave family. Its leathery, ribbon-like leaves can grow up to six feet (1.82 meters) in length but stay less than an inch (25.4 millimeters) wide. The ponytail palm's base makes the plant worth a second look: Its gray, swollen trunk rises above the soil like an oversized bulb. Originally a desert plant native to southeastern Mexico, this palm is able to store water in its trunk for an entire year

Ponytail palms enjoy high light levels for the best growth and can tolerate direct sun. Since the plant can store water, it's the ultimate low maintenance houseplant for a busy owner or someone who travels frequently. If the tips of the leaves turn brown, a simple trim will keep it looking healthy. And during the summer months, place this sun-loving plant on your deck or patio to soak up some rays.