10 Plants for Small Spaces

Ferns have adorned many a tiny apartment. iStockphoto.com /nievesm

Ferns have been around for millions of years, so it's no wonder this ancient species makes such a popular houseplant. Its leafy fronds range in color from a light, almost lime green to a deep evergreen color. Textures vary from lacy and fragile to thick and sturdy. Some ferns grow straight up and add height to a space, while others like to drape; you could use the latter in hanging baskets or grace cachepots standing in a dining room corner.

Ferns like indirect lighting and an indoor temperature of 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 to 23.9 degrees Celsius) during the day. Keep the soil evenly moist but not too wet -- the fronds will yellow and wilt; the roots may rot. Many ferns are tropical natives, which explains why they seem to thrive in bathrooms and enjoy homes with higher humidity. A light sprinkling of fertilizer during the April to September growing season will keep your fern looking green and healthy.