10 Plants for Small Spaces

A welcome burst of bold color in the middle of winter, the amaryllis is a dramatic choice bringing cheer to a small indoor space. These plants grow from a bulb that blooms six to eight weeks after potting. The trumpet-like flowers, in red, white or pink, sit on a thick green stem that grows to be about 20 inches (51 centimeters) tall. The yellow variety provides a nice harbinger of spring.

After the amaryllis blooms, you can save the bulb in a cold dark place. Then, bring it out again in the fall, water thoroughly and keep at temperatures from 68 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit (20 to 25.6 degrees Celsius). If you time it just right, you can use amaryllis to decorate for the holidays, or you can look forward to its huge blooms in mid-January.